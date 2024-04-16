Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anghami stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of ANGHW remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

