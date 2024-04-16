ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Price Performance
ARBB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,568. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.