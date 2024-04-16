Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.31

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 57886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AIM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aimia from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
