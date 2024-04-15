Sean Michael Walters Sells 10,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,129,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00.

Datadog Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $125.82. 3,845,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

