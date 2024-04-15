NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 461,899 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $6,692,916.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,542,068 shares in the company, valued at $51,324,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,043. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $352.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.09.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 153.76%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

