iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.82

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 4697627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $575,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $2,388,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

