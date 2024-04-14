Head-To-Head Analysis: SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of SHL Telemedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Pono Capital Two’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SHL Telemedicine and Pono Capital Two, as reported by MarketBeat.

SHL Telemedicine currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.31%. Given SHL Telemedicine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SHL Telemedicine is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Pono Capital Two’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine $57.10 million 1.43 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Pono Capital Two has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHL Telemedicine.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices; TeleWeight, a trans-telephonic weight monitoring device for personal use; TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use; TeleBreather, a remote electronic handheld device to test the working of lungs; and TelePulse Oximeter, an electronic handheld diagnostic device to measure the saturation level of oxygen in blood, as well as pulse rate. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using telephonic and internet communication technology. The company serves patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, physicians, and other health care providers. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

