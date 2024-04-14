Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. 1,830,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,836. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.