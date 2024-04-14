Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $668.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $638.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.