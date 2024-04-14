Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. 5,517,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

