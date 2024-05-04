fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.07.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 72.09%. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth $27,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

