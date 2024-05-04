Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $25.50

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $29.00 to $25.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

BEN opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

