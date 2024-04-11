Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells 5,401 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 5,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $108,560.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.
Contango Ore Price Performance
Shares of CTGO opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $33.67.
Institutional Trading of Contango Ore
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTGO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark started coverage on Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
