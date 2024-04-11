Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells 5,401 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 5,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $108,560.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78.

On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.

Shares of CTGO opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTGO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark started coverage on Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

