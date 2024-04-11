Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 1,912 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48.

On Monday, February 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70.

Qualys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.