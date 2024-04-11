Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Purchases C$90,150.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,150.00.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

TSE ENGH opened at C$29.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$27.51 and a 1 year high of C$40.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGH. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

