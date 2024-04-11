Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Down 3.9%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 275,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,274,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $50,953,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

