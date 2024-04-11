Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Increases By 143.6%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 777.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $27.60.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
