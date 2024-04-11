MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.87. 577,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,635,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

