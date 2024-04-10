Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,318 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

