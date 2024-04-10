Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 59,118 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,693.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,118 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 955.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

