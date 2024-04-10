Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Atkore worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

