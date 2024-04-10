O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,095.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,086.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,001.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $859.79 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

