Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2895 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Standard Bank Group Trading Up 1.5 %
SGBLY stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
