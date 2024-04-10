WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day moving average is $204.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

