Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 3,828,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,206. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.