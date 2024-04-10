Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.37 and last traded at $117.46. Approximately 1,487,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,349,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after buying an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.