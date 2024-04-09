Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 82 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $47.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,028.47. 127,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,972.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,733.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

