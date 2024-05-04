Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $46.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 807,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $46,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VXUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,381. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.