iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,062 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

MTUM traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $180.10. 949,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

