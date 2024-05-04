Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,074 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $72,727,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $842.34. 223,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,980. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $878.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

