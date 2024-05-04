Summit Global Investments Acquires 12,530 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 361,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,841. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

