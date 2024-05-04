Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 1,245,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

