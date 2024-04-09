Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.81. 2,459,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,825. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average is $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

