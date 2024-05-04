Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 778,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,029. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

