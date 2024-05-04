Swiss National Bank Sells 94,900 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of MetLife worth $132,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.