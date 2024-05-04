Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.70 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of RGEN opened at $167.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average of $173.90. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

