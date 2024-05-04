Summit Global Investments Purchases 376 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tesla were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,491,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

