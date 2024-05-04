Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 38,458 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,997,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 526,814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.90. 2,475,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

