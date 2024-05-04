EOS (EOS) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $926.66 million and $102.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,124,908,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,904,172 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.

