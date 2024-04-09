Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $50.21 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,564 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $50,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 613,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,414. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

