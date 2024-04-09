Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.54. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 138,314 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $646.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $67,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

