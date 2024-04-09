Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 456,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 419,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

