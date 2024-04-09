Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $30 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $30,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

