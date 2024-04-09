Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $38.87 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,996,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,873,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.28% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 384,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,263. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

