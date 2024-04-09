Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1,219.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 710,761 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.38% of OGE Energy worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 145,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.