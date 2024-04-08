Manchester Financial Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MKL traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,519.93. 9,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,272.43 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,447.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

