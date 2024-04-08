Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $475.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.58 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $443.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.65.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

