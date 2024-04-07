Sabal Trust CO Sells 608 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,570. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

