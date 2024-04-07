Sabal Trust CO Purchases Shares of 1,941 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 54,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

VLO stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. 2,409,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.