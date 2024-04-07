Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.23. The company had a trading volume of 952,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,611. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

